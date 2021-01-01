Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 10500T
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1174 vs 1022 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +23%
489
396
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2747
Core i5 10500T +5%
2871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +14%
2759
2414
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +16%
12574
10831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +15%
1189
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +21%
5691
4689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-10500T
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|25-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1