Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 10600
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
491
Core i5 10600 +1%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2749
Core i5 10600 +30%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1214
Core i5 10600 +2%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5526
Core i5 10600 +5%
5776
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|213 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-10600
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 9750H or Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10875H or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i9 10900K or Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i7 10700K or Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 10600K or Intel Core i5 10600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 10400 or Intel Core i5 10600