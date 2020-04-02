Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Core i5 10600K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 10600K

Intel Core i7 10750H
Intel Core i7 10750H
VS
Intel Core i5 10600K
Intel Core i5 10600K

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600K and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
12845
Core i5 10600K +15%
14724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and i5 10600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 262 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-10750H i5-10600K
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 41x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 125 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page Intel Core i5 10600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10600K or i7 10750H?
