Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 10600K
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
491
Core i5 10600K +2%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2749
Core i5 10600K +34%
3674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2768
Core i5 10600K +6%
2934
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12845
Core i5 10600K +15%
14724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1214
Core i5 10600K +10%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5526
Core i5 10600K +26%
6941
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|262 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
