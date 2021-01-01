Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 11260H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2751
Core i5 11260H +40%
3865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2749
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12651
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1189
Core i5 11260H +6%
1257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5682
Core i5 11260H +5%
5971
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-11260H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1