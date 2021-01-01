Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 1145G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1330 vs 1127 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2682
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2717
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12521
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1127
Core i5 1145G7 +16%
1304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +24%
5471
4401
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-1145G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
