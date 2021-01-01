Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 11500
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) against the 2.7 GHz i5 11500 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
- Newer - released 11-months later
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1625 vs 1189 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1152
Core i5 11500 +28%
1469
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7305
Core i5 11500 +35%
9828
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2726
Core i5 11500 +13%
3084
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12449
Core i5 11500 +43%
17740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1170
Core i5 11500 +38%
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5801
Core i5 11500 +34%
7750
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-11500
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
