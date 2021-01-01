Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Core i5 11500: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 11500

Intel Core i7 10750H
VS
Intel Core i5 11500
Intel Core i7 10750H
Intel Core i5 11500

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) against the 2.7 GHz i5 11500 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11500 and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1625 vs 1189 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H
1152
Core i5 11500 +28%
1469
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
7305
Core i5 11500 +35%
9828
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H
2726
Core i5 11500 +13%
3084
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
12449
Core i5 11500 +43%
17740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H
1170
Core i5 11500 +38%
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
5801
Core i5 11500 +34%
7750

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and i5 11500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 March 16, 2021
Launch price 395 USD 192 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-H Rocket Lake
Model number i7-10750H i5-11500
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11500 +21%
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page Intel Core i5 11500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

