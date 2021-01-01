Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Core i5 1155G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 1155G7

Intel Core i7 10750H
VS
Intel Core i5 1155G7
Intel Core i7 10750H
Intel Core i5 1155G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1155G7 and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1209 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and i5 1155G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 June 8, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-H Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-10750H i7-1155G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 1.0-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 10-25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 1155G7 +271%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10750H or Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i7 10750H or AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
3. Intel Core i7 10750H or i7 10875H
4. Intel Core i7 10750H or i7 1185G7
5. Intel Core i7 10750H or AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
6. Intel Core i5 1155G7 or i7 1165G7
7. Intel Core i5 1155G7 or i5 8250U
8. Intel Core i5 1155G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
9. Intel Core i5 1155G7 or AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
10. Intel Core i5 1155G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1155G7 or i7 10750H?
EnglishРусский