Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 1235U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1186 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1169
Core i5 1235U +29%
1513
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +13%
7274
6463
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2685
Core i5 1235U +23%
3306
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12125
Core i5 1235U +11%
13491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1178
Core i5 1235U +33%
1563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5853
Core i5 1235U +2%
5987
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-1235U
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|2
|P-Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|8
|E-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|0.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|10
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|45 W
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|3
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
