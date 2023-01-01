Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Core i5 1235U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 1235U

Intel Core i7 10750H
VS
Intel Core i5 1235U
Intel Core i7 10750H
Intel Core i5 1235U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1235U and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1186 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H
1169
Core i5 1235U +29%
1513
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +13%
7274
Core i5 1235U
6463
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H
2685
Core i5 1235U +23%
3306
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
12125
Core i5 1235U +11%
13491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H
1178
Core i5 1235U +33%
1563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and i5 1235U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-10750H i5-1235U
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 2
P-Threads 12 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 0.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 10
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 13x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1744
TDP 45 W 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP - 55 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page Intel Core i5 1235U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1235U or i7 10750H?
