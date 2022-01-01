Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 1240P
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 1240P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1581 vs 1186 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +3%
1174
1141
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7262
Core i5 1240P +16%
8400
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2689
Core i5 1240P +25%
3358
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12246
Core i5 1240P +47%
18050
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1179
Core i5 1240P +33%
1565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5825
Core i5 1240P +23%
7170
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-1240P
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|3
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 1240P official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
