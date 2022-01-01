Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Core i5 12450H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 12450H

Intel Core i7 10750H
VS
Intel Core i5 12450H
Intel Core i7 10750H
Intel Core i5 12450H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz i5 12450H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12450H and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12450H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1203 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
12389
Core i5 12450H +61%
19964
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and i5 12450H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-H Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-10750H i5-12450H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 12
Execution Units 24 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page Intel Core i5 12450H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28

