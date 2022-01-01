Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 12500 VS Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i5 12500 We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12500 and 10750H Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 45 vs 65 Watt

9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500 Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later

Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1203 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and i5 12500

General Vendor Intel Intel Released April 2, 2020 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake-H Alder Lake-S Model number i7-10750H i5-12500 Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 26x 30x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 18MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 45 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1450 MHz Shading Units 192 256 TMUs 24 16 ROPs 3 8 Execution Units 24 32 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 10750H 0.38 TFLOPS Core i5 12500 0.78 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page Intel Core i5 12500 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20