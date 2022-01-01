Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Core i5 12500: what's better?

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500 and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1203 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H
1176
Core i5 12500 +54%
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
7340
Core i5 12500 +78%
13059
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H
2737
Core i5 12500 +39%
3791
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
12389
Core i5 12500 +64%
20319
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H
1205
Core i5 12500 +47%
1766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
5840
Core i5 12500 +51%
8824
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and i5 12500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-H Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-10750H i5-12500
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page Intel Core i5 12500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12500 or i7 10750H?
