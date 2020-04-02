Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 8265U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1203 vs 940 points
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +20%
479
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +103%
2708
1335
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +28%
2730
2140
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +106%
12515
6072
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +29%
1199
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +76%
5515
3127
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-8265U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
