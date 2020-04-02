Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Core i5 8265U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 8265U

Intel Core i7 10750H
Intel Core i7 10750H
VS
Intel Core i5 8265U
Intel Core i5 8265U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8265U and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1203 vs 940 points
  • Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +103%
2708
Core i5 8265U
1335
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +28%
2730
Core i5 8265U
2140
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +106%
12515
Core i5 8265U
6072
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +76%
5515
Core i5 8265U
3127

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and i5 8265U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 August 28, 2018
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Whiskey Lake
Model number i7-10750H i5-8265U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page Intel Core i5 8265U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

