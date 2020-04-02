Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 8300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +20%
479
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +61%
2694
1677
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +18%
2732
2320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +70%
12655
7456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +28%
1209
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +59%
5374
3390
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
