Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 8400
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +17%
479
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +17%
2694
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +15%
2732
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +39%
12655
9131
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +19%
1209
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +25%
5374
4302
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-8400
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
