We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300HF with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9300HF and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1174 vs 1037 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +64%
12574
Core i5 9300HF
7682
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and i5 9300HF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 April 1, 2019
Launch price 395 USD 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Coffee Lake
Model number i7-10750H i5-9300HF
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page Intel Core i5 9300HF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9300HF or i7 10750H?
