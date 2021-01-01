Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 9300HF
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300HF with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1174 vs 1037 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +14%
489
429
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +42%
2747
1929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +17%
2759
2361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +64%
12574
7682
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +14%
1189
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +56%
5691
3658
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|April 1, 2019
|Launch price
|395 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-9300HF
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 9300HF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX
