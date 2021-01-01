Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 9400F
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1174 vs 1062 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +16%
489
421
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +14%
2747
2419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +9%
2759
2526
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +30%
12574
9706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +11%
1189
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +30%
5691
4393
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|395 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
