Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 9400F

Intel Core i7 10750H
VS
Intel Core i5 9400F
Intel Core i7 10750H
Intel Core i5 9400F

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9400F and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1174 vs 1062 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +14%
2747
Core i5 9400F
2419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +30%
12574
Core i5 9400F
9706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +11%
1189
Core i5 9400F
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +30%
5691
Core i5 9400F
4393

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and i5 9400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 January 7, 2019
Launch price 395 USD 189 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-H Coffee Lake
Model number i7-10750H i5-9400F
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 6
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page Intel Core i5 9400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9400F or i7 10750H?
