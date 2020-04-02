Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 9600K
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
479
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +4%
2694
2593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2732
2736
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +17%
12655
10850
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +7%
1209
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5374
Core i5 9600K +1%
5451
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|263 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs i7 10850H
- Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT