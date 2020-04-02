Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Core i7 1060G7: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 1 GHz i7 1060G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060G7
  • Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 9 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +145%
5526
Core i7 1060G7
2258

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 August 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Ice Lake
Model number i7-10750H i7-1060G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x 10x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 9 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page Intel Core i7 1060G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

