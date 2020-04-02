Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Core i7 10700F: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700F (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700F and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 10700F – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and i7 10700F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 298 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-10750H i7-10700F
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page Intel Core i7 10700F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

