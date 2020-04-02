Intel Core i7 10750H vs i7 10700T
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 2 GHz i7 10700T (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +4%
491
470
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2749
Core i7 10700T +43%
3920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +5%
2768
2646
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12845
Core i7 10700T +5%
13516
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +2%
1214
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5526
Core i7 10700T +14%
6307
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|325 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i7-10700T
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
