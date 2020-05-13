Intel Core i7 10810U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10810U +17%
417
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +31%
1910
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10810U +20%
2402
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +27%
8978
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10810U +85%
1140
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +42%
3780
2661
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|443 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10810U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
