Intel Core i7 10810U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Ryzen 5 4600H +6%
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1910
Ryzen 5 4600H +73%
3311
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2402
Ryzen 5 4600H +4%
2491
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8978
Ryzen 5 4600H +63%
14662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10810U +6%
1140
1071
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3780
Ryzen 5 4600H +15%
4356
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|443 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10810U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
