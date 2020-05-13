Intel Core i7 10810U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
427
Ryzen 5 4600U +12%
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1949
Ryzen 5 4600U +36%
2648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2449
Ryzen 5 4600U +2%
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9137
Ryzen 5 4600U +60%
14575
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10810U +8%
1181
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3841
Ryzen 5 4600U +40%
5370
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|443 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10810U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i7 10810U
- Intel Core i7 10875H vs i7 10810U
- Intel Core i7 10710U vs i7 10810U
- Intel Core i7 10610U vs i7 10810U
- Intel Core i7 8650U vs i7 10810U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 5 4600U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 5 4600U
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U