Intel Core i7 10810U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Core i7 10810U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Core i7 10810U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 10810U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 8-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U
4776
Ryzen 5 5500U +49%
7098
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U
8359
Ryzen 5 5500U +59%
13304
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U
3933
Ryzen 5 5500U +24%
4888
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10810U and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 13, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-U Lucienne
Model number i7-10810U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 0.8-1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 8-16x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 13-25 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10810U
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10810U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i7 10810U?
