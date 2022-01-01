Intel Core i7 10810U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H VS Intel Core i7 10810U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600H and 10810U Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 25 vs 54 Watt

Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Newer - released 8-months later

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1351 vs 1111 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10810U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 13, 2020 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake-U Cezanne Model number i7-10810U - Socket BGA-1528 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 0.8-1.6 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 8-16x 33x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 13-25 W 35-54 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1800 MHz Shading Units 192 448 TMUs 24 28 ROPs 3 7 Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 10810U 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5600H 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s - ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i7 10810U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16