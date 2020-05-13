Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10810U or Ryzen 7 4800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10810U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 10810U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U
1896
Ryzen 7 4800H +100%
3800
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U
9069
Ryzen 7 4800H +110%
19028
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U
3836
Ryzen 7 4800H +77%
6798

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10810U and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 13, 2020 January 6, 2020
Launch price 443 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-U Zen 2
Model number i7-10810U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10810U official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i7 10810U?
