Intel Core i7 10810U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Ryzen 7 4800H +12%
471
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1896
Ryzen 7 4800H +100%
3800
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2423
Ryzen 7 4800H +8%
2622
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9069
Ryzen 7 4800H +110%
19028
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1144
1149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3836
Ryzen 7 4800H +77%
6798
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|443 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10810U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1