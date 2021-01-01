Intel Core i7 10810U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 25 vs 35 Watt
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
427
Ryzen 7 4800HS +15%
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1955
Ryzen 7 4800HS +118%
4262
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2449
Ryzen 7 4800HS +8%
2637
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9176
Ryzen 7 4800HS +109%
19205
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1115
Ryzen 7 4800HS +7%
1197
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4012
Ryzen 7 4800HS +78%
7156
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Launch price
|443 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10810U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|13-25 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1