Intel Core i7 10810U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i7 10810U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
420
Ryzen 7 4800U +14%
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1959
Ryzen 7 4800U +60%
3129
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2444
Ryzen 7 4800U +8%
2644
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9127
Ryzen 7 4800U +91%
17414
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1123
Ryzen 7 4800U +3%
1154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4038
Ryzen 7 4800U +48%
5964
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|443 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10810U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|13-25 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
