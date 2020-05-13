Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10810U or Core i3 10110Y: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10810U vs i3 10110Y

Intel Core i7 10810U
Intel Core i7 10810U
VS
Intel Core i3 10110Y
Intel Core i3 10110Y

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U with 6-cores against the 1 GHz i3 10110Y with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10110Y and 10810U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Around 12.47 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110Y
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 10810U – 7 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +150%
9255
Core i3 10110Y
3697
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +129%
3889
Core i3 10110Y
1698

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10810U and i3 10110Y

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 13, 2020 August 21, 2019
Launch price 443 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-U Amber Lake Y
Model number i7-10810U i3-10110Y
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1377
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics

Performance

Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 10x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 7 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 33.33 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10810U official page Intel Core i3 10110Y official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 10
Instruction Set - SSE4.1

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1065G7 vs Core i7 10810U
2. Core i7 10875H vs Core i7 10810U
3. Core i7 10710U vs Core i7 10810U
4. Core i7 10610U vs Core i7 10810U
5. Core i7 8650U vs Core i7 10810U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10110Y or i7 10810U?
EnglishРусский