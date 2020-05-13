Intel Core i7 10810U vs i3 10110Y
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U with 6-cores against the 1 GHz i3 10110Y with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 12.47 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110Y
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 10810U – 7 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
423
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1959
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10810U +10%
2483
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +150%
9255
3697
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10810U +16%
1165
1007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +129%
3889
1698
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|443 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Amber Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-10810U
|i3-10110Y
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|33.33 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|Intel Core i3 10110Y official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|10
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1
