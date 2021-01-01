Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10810U or Core i3 1115G4: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10810U vs i3 1115G4

Intel Core i7 10810U
VS
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Core i7 10810U
Intel Core i3 1115G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U with 6-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 10810U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10810U and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 13, 2020 September 2, 2020
Launch price 443 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-U Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-10810U i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 0.8-1.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 13-25 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10810U official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1115G4 or i7 10810U?
