We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8100 and 10810U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
  • Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +35%
1959
Core i3 8100
1451
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +48%
9255
Core i3 8100
6234
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +17%
3889
Core i3 8100
3322

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10810U and i3 8100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 13, 2020 October 5, 2017
Launch price 443 USD 117 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-U Coffee Lake
Model number i7-10810U i3-8100
Socket BGA-1528 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10810U official page Intel Core i3 8100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

