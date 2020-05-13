Intel Core i7 10810U vs i3 8100
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10810U +15%
423
368
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +35%
1959
1451
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10810U +9%
2483
2278
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +48%
9255
6234
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10810U +17%
1165
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +17%
3889
3322
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|443 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10810U
|i3-8100
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
