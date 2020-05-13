Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10810U or Core i5 1035G1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10810U vs i5 1035G1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U with 6-cores against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 36% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 13, 2020 August 1, 2019
Launch price 443 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-U Ice Lake
Model number i7-10810U i5-1035G1
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 10x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10810U official page Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

