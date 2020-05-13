Intel Core i7 10810U vs i5 1035G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U with 6-cores against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 36% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
427
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +40%
1949
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10810U +3%
2449
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +15%
9137
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1181
Core i5 1035G1 +2%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +5%
3841
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|443 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10810U
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10810U or Core i7 10750H
- Core i7 10810U or Core i7 10850H
- Core i7 10810U or Core i7 10510U
- Core i7 10810U or Core i7 1165G7
- Core i7 10810U or Core i5 10310U
- Core i5 1035G1 or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 1035G1 or Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i5 1035G1 or Core i7 10510U
- Core i5 1035G1 or Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i5 1035G1 or Core i7 1165G7