Intel Core i7 10810U vs i5 1135G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.8-1.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1310 vs 1108 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
420
Core i5 1135G7 +20%
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1910
Core i5 1135G7 +3%
1966
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2372
Core i5 1135G7 +15%
2727
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9004
Core i5 1135G7 +10%
9934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1088
Core i5 1135G7 +19%
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3953
Core i5 1135G7 +9%
4313
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|443 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-10810U
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.8-1.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|13-25 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
