Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10810U or Core i7 10510U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10810U vs i7 10510U

Intel Core i7 10810U
Intel Core i7 10810U
VS
Intel Core i7 10510U
Intel Core i7 10510U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10510U and 10810U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10810U and i7 10510U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 13, 2020 August 21, 2019
Launch price 443 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-U Comet Lake
Model number i7-10810U i7-10510U
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10810U official page Intel Core i7 10510U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10510U or i7 10810U?
EnglishРусский