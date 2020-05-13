Intel Core i7 10810U vs i7 1065G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10810U with 6-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
427
Core i7 1065G7 +6%
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10810U +24%
1949
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2449
Core i7 1065G7 +4%
2553
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9137
9157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1181
Core i7 1065G7 +2%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3841
Core i7 1065G7 +6%
4074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 13, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|443 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-U
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10810U
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
