Intel Core i7 10850H vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +13%
484
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +81%
2798
1542
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +19%
2805
2352
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +65%
12940
7846
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +21%
1184
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +77%
5419
3068
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
