Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10850H or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10850H vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Intel Core i7 10850H
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Intel Core i7 10850H
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 10850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1254 vs 1013 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +61%
7442
Ryzen 3 5300U
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +13%
2730
Ryzen 3 5300U
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +20%
12121
Ryzen 3 5300U
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +23%
1245
Ryzen 3 5300U
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +76%
5783
Ryzen 3 5300U
3288

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10850H and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10850H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10850H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10850H official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10850H or i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i7 10850H or i7 1065G7
3. Intel Core i7 10850H or AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
4. Intel Core i7 10850H or i7 10875H
5. Intel Core i7 10850H or i9 9880H
6. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 5 4500U
7. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i3 1115G4
8. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i5 1035G1
9. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 5 5600U
10. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 3 5400U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i7 10850H?
EnglishРусский