Intel Core i7 10850H vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 42% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1089 vs 753 points
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +38%
485
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +118%
2800
1287
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +49%
2774
1868
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +96%
12827
6557
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +46%
1083
744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +74%
4584
2641
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
