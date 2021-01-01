Intel Core i7 10850H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 982 vs 802 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +36%
494
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +71%
2882
1688
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +35%
2871
2133
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +53%
12630
8232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +23%
994
811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +9%
3076
2832
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
