Intel Core i7 10850H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

Intel Core i7 10850H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
Intel Core i7 10850H
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3550H and 10850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 982 vs 802 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +71%
2882
Ryzen 5 3550H
1688
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +35%
2871
Ryzen 5 3550H
2133
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +53%
12630
Ryzen 5 3550H
8232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10850H and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i7-10850H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10850H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H or Intel Core i7 10850H?
