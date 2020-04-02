Intel Core i7 10850H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +3%
494
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2894
Ryzen 5 3600 +24%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +9%
2859
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13149
Ryzen 5 3600 +36%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Ryzen 5 3600 +7%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5591
Ryzen 5 3600 +32%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10850H or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10850H or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 10850H or AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i7 10850H or Intel Core i7 10875H
- Intel Core i7 10850H or Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 10500
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 10300H