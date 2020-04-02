Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10850H or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10850H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

Intel Core i7 10850H
Intel Core i7 10850H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 10850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +43%
2894
Ryzen 5 4500U
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +15%
2859
Ryzen 5 4500U
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +16%
13149
Ryzen 5 4500U
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +13%
1203
Ryzen 5 4500U
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +28%
5591
Ryzen 5 4500U
4376

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10850H and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10850H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 6
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10850H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i7 10850H?
