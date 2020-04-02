Intel Core i7 10850H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +9%
494
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2894
Ryzen 5 4600H +17%
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +14%
2859
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13149
Ryzen 5 4600H +16%
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +10%
1203
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +26%
5591
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
