Intel Core i7 10850H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +4%
494
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2894
Ryzen 7 4800H +35%
3907
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +7%
2859
2676
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13149
Ryzen 7 4800H +50%
19739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +3%
1203
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5591
Ryzen 7 4800H +26%
7022
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
