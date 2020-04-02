Intel Core i7 10850H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +4%
494
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2894
Ryzen 7 4800U +9%
3163
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +9%
2859
2618
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13149
Ryzen 7 4800U +32%
17370
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +71%
1203
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +16%
5591
4809
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Intel Core i7 10850H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i7 10850H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H or Intel Core i7 10850H
- Intel Core i9 9880H or i7 10850H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS or Intel Core i7 10850H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 7 4800U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 7 4800U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 7 4800U
- Intel Core i7 10510U or AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Intel Core i7 10710U or AMD Ryzen 7 4800U