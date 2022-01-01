Intel Core i7 10850H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1546 vs 1201 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1202
Ryzen 7 6800H +26%
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7522
Ryzen 7 6800H +75%
13162
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2753
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12172
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1213
Ryzen 7 6800H +28%
1556
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5440
Ryzen 7 6800H +81%
9854
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
