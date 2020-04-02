Intel Core i7 10850H vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Ryzen 9 3900X +5%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2894
Ryzen 9 3900X +146%
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +5%
2859
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13149
Ryzen 9 3900X +150%
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Ryzen 9 3900X +7%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5591
Ryzen 9 3900X +120%
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|499 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
