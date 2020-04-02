Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10850H or Ryzen 9 3900XT: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10850H vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

Intel Core i7 10850H
Intel Core i7 10850H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

We compared two CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900XT and 10850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
  • Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 6 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H
2894
Ryzen 9 3900XT +160%
7521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H
13149
Ryzen 9 3900XT +156%
33631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H
5591
Ryzen 9 3900XT +126%
12655

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10850H and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 July 7, 2020
Launch price - 499 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10850H -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 12
Threads 12 24
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 105 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10850H official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Intel Core i7 10850H?
EnglishРусский