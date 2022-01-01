Intel Core i7 10850H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1551 vs 1208 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1186
Ryzen 9 6900HX +40%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7404
Ryzen 9 6900HX +98%
14657
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2731
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12049
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1197
Ryzen 9 6900HX +29%
1546
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5433
Ryzen 9 6900HX +77%
9605
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
