Intel Core i7 10850H vs Apple M1

Intel Core i7 10850H
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i7 10850H
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 10850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 59% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 14 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Around 22.45 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1254 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H
1180
Apple M1 +26%
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H
7442
Apple M1 +3%
7673
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H
2730
Apple M1 +37%
3741
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H
12121
Apple M1 +23%
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H
1245
Apple M1 +39%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H
5783
Apple M1 +30%
7508

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10850H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released April 2, 2020 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-10850H -
Socket BGA-1440 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 27x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 192 1024
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 128
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 5120x2880 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10850H
0.38 TFLOPS
Apple M1 +584%
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10850H official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

