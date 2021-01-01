Intel Core i7 10850H vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
78
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 59% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 14 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Around 22.45 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1254 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1180
Apple M1 +26%
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7442
Apple M1 +3%
7673
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2730
Apple M1 +37%
3741
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12121
Apple M1 +23%
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1245
Apple M1 +39%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5783
Apple M1 +30%
7508
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|27x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|1024
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|5120x2880 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
