Intel Core i7 10850H vs i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 8-months later
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +21%
494
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +206%
2882
943
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +25%
2871
2297
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +138%
12630
5298
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
994
Core i3 1005G1 +1%
1004
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +60%
3076
1922
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|27x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
